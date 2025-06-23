Gordon Sargent betting profile: Rocket Classic
Gordon Sargent of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025, for the Rocket Classic. This tournament marks Sargent's second appearance at the event, having missed the cut in his previous outing in 2023.
Sargent's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|-1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Sargent's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Sargent has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -0.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.579
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.011
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.685
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.895
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.358
|-0.462
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.011 this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Sargent has recorded a 72.22% rate in 2025.
- On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round.
- Sargent's average Driving Distance stands at 334.8 yards in the 2025 season.
- He has broken par 19.44% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate is 13.89%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
