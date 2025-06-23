Ashton McCulloch betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Ashton McCulloch of Canada plays his tee shot on the third hole during the Round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on August 15, 2024 in Chaska, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Ashton McCulloch will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks McCulloch's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is McCulloch's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
McCulloch's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
McCulloch's recent performances
- McCulloch had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-under.
- McCulloch has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.954 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCulloch has averaged -1.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCulloch's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.059
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.173
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.301
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.726
|-0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.142
|-1.158
McCulloch's advanced stats and rankings
- McCulloch has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.059 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McCulloch has sported a 0.173 mark this season. He has achieved a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCulloch has delivered a 0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round and has broken par 19.44% of the time.
- McCulloch's average Driving Distance stands at 305.8 yards this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCulloch as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.