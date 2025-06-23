PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Frankie Capan III betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Frankie Capan III will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Capan III at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Capan III's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-72+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7769-70-73-76+82.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--

    Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan III has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Capan III has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has averaged -1.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-1.210-0.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.647-0.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.0210.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.3980.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.479-1.228

    Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.210 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III is sporting a -0.647 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 58.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan III has delivered a 0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 19.72% of the time.
    • Capan III has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 134th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

