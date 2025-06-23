Frankie Capan III betting profile: Rocket Classic
Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Frankie Capan III will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Capan III's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|69-70-73-76
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Capan III has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has averaged -1.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-1.210
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.647
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.021
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.398
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.479
|-1.228
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.210 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III is sporting a -0.647 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 58.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan III has delivered a 0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 19.72% of the time.
- Capan III has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 134th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
