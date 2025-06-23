Francesco Molinari betting profile: Rocket Classic
Francesco Molinari of Italy tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Francesco Molinari returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. The Italian golfer will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Molinari's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Molinari's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- This is Molinari's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Molinari's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T65
|70-67-73-73
|-1
|3.900
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|66-68-72-71
|-7
|7.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|68-66-70-70
|-10
|--
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Molinari has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has averaged -0.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.281
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.137
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.041
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.228
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.331
|-0.666
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
- Molinari has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.137 this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 66.89% for the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Molinari has delivered a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 29.56.
- Molinari's average Driving Distance is 295.2 yards in the 2025 season.
- He has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 196th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
