Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays a shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen returns to the Rocket Classic, where he tied for sixth in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Erik van Rooyen's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2020
|MC
|75-70
|+1
At the Rocket Classic
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Erik van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|75-64-74-65
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-79
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-70-73-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|66-67-65-63
|-23
|300.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|71-69-77-79
|+8
|4.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
Erik van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 2nd with a score of 23-under.
- Van Rooyen has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged 0.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.262
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.135
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.029
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.111
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.315
|0.017
Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.262 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen is sporting a 0.135 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen is delivering a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Van Rooyen has accumulated 467 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic
Presented by
The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length
Presented by