Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Rocket Classic
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo is set to compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. The tournament offers a purse of $9.6 million as players vie for the title on the 7,370-yard, par-72 course.
Grillo's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|74-70
|+0
|2020
|T39
|66-70-71-70
|-11
At the Rocket Classic
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a 0-over score.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 39th at 11-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-72-71-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|69-67-68-65
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-66-70-71
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-67-71-67
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|69-69-74-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-69-70
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|67
|68-70-85-72
|+7
|7.000
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.456 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.122
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.342
|1.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.393
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.187
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.257
|1.456
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.122 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a 0.342 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo is delivering a 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
- Grillo has accumulated 275 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
