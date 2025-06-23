PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo is set to compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. The tournament offers a purse of $9.6 million as players vie for the title on the 7,370-yard, par-72 course.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Rocket Classic.

    Grillo's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC74-70+0
    2020T3966-70-71-70-11

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a 0-over score.
    • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 39th at 11-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-72-71-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2469-67-68-65-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-66-70-71-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-67-71-67-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-71-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1869-69-74-74-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-69-70-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6768-70-85-72+77.000

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 1.456 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1220.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3421.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.393-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.187-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2571.456

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.122 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a 0.342 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo is delivering a 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
    • Grillo has accumulated 275 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

