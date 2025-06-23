Doug Ghim betting profile: Rocket Classic

Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.467 (21st) this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.33% ranks 44th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Ghim sports a 0.157 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 86th.

On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44.

Ghim has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 131st on TOUR.