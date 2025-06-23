Dominic Clemons betting profile: Rocket Classic
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Dominic Clemons will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks Clemons' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Clemons' first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Clemons' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
Clemons' recent performances
- Clemons had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 13-over.
Clemons' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Clemons' advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Clemons in his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clemons as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
