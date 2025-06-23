PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson watches a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson watches a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson looks to build on his strong performance from last year as he tees off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. Thompson finished tied for second in the 2024 edition of this tournament.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Rocket Classic.

    Thompson's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T268-69-66-68-17
    2023T2470-69-68-67-14
    2021T5863-73-72-74-6

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-70-67-70-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-70-77-75+1013.250
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-70-67-640.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-69-68-68-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4671-73-70-79+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2771-65-64-71-929.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1072-68-71-70-7165.000

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 7-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.964 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3540.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0450.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.172-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.386-0.964
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.185-0.486

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.354 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.045 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 486 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 68th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Odds Outlook: Morikawa favored in Detroit in search of elusive win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW