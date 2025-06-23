Davis Thompson betting profile: Rocket Classic

Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.354 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.045 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.