Davis Riley betting profile: Rocket Classic
Davis Riley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Davis Riley returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Riley will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes in the $9.6 million purse tournament.
Riley's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|2023
|T33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
At the Rocket Classic
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 12-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-77-73-67
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-77
|+15
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-68-70-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|71-68-67-72
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-68-69
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|6.125
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.449
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.470
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.241
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.185
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.494
|-0.165
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.449 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.470 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 63.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
- Riley has accumulated 649 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
