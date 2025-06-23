PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Riley will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes in the $9.6 million purse tournament.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Rocket Classic.

    Riley's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5770-70-71-71-6
    2023T3368-72-71-65-12
    2022MC71-73E

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 12-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-77-73-67+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-77+15--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-68-70-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-69+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-67-72-6391.667
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-68-69-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-70-68-56.125

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.449-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.470-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2410.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.1850.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.494-0.165

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.449 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.470 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 63.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
    • Riley has accumulated 649 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW