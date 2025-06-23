David Skinns betting profile: Rocket Classic

Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.464 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns has sported a 0.008 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.