PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    David Skinns returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Skinns finished tied for 17th with a score of 12-under par.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Rocket Classic.

    Skinns' recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1771-66-67-72-12
    2022MC70-75+1

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Skinns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-65-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-69-71-70-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2664-67-65-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2467-68-73-72-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5273-64-70-68-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged 0.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.4640.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0080.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0030.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0140.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.4450.373

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.464 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns has sported a 0.008 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
    • Skinns has accumulated 122 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 22, 2025

    TOUR mourns passing of Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Byeong Hun An betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Vince Covello betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW