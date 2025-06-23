David Lipsky betting profile: Rocket Classic
David Lipsky of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
David Lipsky returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Lipsky aims to improve upon his past performances in this tournament, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Lipsky's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|73
|-
|2023
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|2022
|T37
|67-74-70-67
|-10
At the Rocket Classic
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 73.
- Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 37th at 10-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|70-70-72-70
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-71-75-71
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -1.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.469
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.101
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.157
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.970
|-1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.181
|-1.113
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.101 ranks 71st on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.62% places him 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky has posted a 0.157 mark, ranking him 48th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Lipsky has struggled with a -0.970 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 169th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 29.07 ranks 116th.
- Lipsky's Driving Distance average of 290.0 yards ranks 155th on TOUR this season, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.469 places him 157th.
- In terms of scoring, Lipsky ranks 167th in Par Breakers at 18.39% and 137th in Bogey Avoidance at 17.72%.
- Lipsky has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 165th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
