David Lipsky betting profile: Rocket Classic

Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.101 ranks 71st on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.62% places him 131st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky has posted a 0.157 mark, ranking him 48th on TOUR this season.

On the greens, Lipsky has struggled with a -0.970 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 169th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 29.07 ranks 116th.

Lipsky's Driving Distance average of 290.0 yards ranks 155th on TOUR this season, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.469 places him 157th.

In terms of scoring, Lipsky ranks 167th in Par Breakers at 18.39% and 137th in Bogey Avoidance at 17.72%.