Danny Walker betting profile: Rocket Classic

Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.068 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.235 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 64.99% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Walker has delivered a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 24.42% of the time.