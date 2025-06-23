PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk of the United States plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk competes in the 2025 Rocket Classic June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. He'll look to improve on his T44 finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Rocket Classic.

    Kirk's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4468-69-69-74-8
    2023T1467-68-67-69-17
    2022T1768-69-67-70-14
    2021T1267-68-70-69-14
    2020T2167-65-70-73-13

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 17-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1273-70-72-71+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-70-78-68+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4268-73-71-65-317.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-69-68-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-72+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-71-70-77E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-73-72-69E40.056

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Kirk has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 0.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.123-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1600.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1050.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.570-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.1820.140

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.123 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.160 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 65.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 19.87% of the time.
    • Kirk has accumulated 281 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

