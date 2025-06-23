PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. He'll aim to improve on his previous performances in this event as he competes in the 9.6 million dollar tournament.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Rocket Classic.

    Gotterup's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6771-69-68-77-3
    2022T4970-71-67-72-8

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Gotterup's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 49th at 8-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-69-69-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-75-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-71-65-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1568-66-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1865-73-74-67-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-70+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1869-68-67-66-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 1.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 1.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.4781.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0500.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green940.0030.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.178-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2541.501

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.478 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup is sporting a -0.050 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup is delivering a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
    • Gotterup has accumulated 315 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 91st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

