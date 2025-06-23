Chris Gotterup betting profile: Rocket Classic

Gotterup is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.478 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup is sporting a -0.050 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gotterup is delivering a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.