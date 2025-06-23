Chris Gotterup betting profile: Rocket Classic
Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. He'll aim to improve on his previous performances in this event as he competes in the 9.6 million dollar tournament.
Gotterup's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|2022
|T49
|70-71-67-72
|-8
At the Rocket Classic
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Gotterup's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 49th at 8-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-75-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-71-65
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|68-66-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|65-73-74-67
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|69-68-67-66
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 1.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 1.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.478
|1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.050
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|0.003
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.178
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.254
|1.501
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.478 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup is sporting a -0.050 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup is delivering a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
- Gotterup has accumulated 315 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
