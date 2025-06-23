PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Charley Hoffman of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Charley Hoffman returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. Hoffman's performance at this event has been mixed in recent years, with his best finish coming in 2022.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Rocket Classic.

    Hoffman's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-73-2
    2023T6467-69-73-72-7
    2022T1067-69-69-67-16

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 16-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hoffman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6770-67-69-73-13.600
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT966-66-74-71-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5474-65-79-73+311.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2565-69-71-68-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hoffman has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has averaged -1.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.084-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.211-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.048-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.787-0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.443-1.019

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.084 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sports a 0.211 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.787 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Hoffman has accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 119th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 22, 2025

    TOUR mourns passing of Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx

    Latest
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW