6H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Chan Kim returns to the Rocket Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Rocket Classic.

    Kim's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71-3

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-66-69-74-1252.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT569-71-73-71-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-68-69-67-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.706 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -1.535 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.486-0.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.193-0.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.110-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.037-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.146-1.535

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.486 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.193 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 263 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 103rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

