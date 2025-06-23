Carson Young betting profile: Rocket Classic

Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.318 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a 0.006 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.20% of the time.