Carson Young betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Carson Young of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Carson Young will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 in the 2025 Rocket Classic. Young's previous appearance in this tournament resulted in a missed cut in 2024.
Young's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|2023
|T52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
At the Rocket Classic
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 52nd at 9-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-67-71-74
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-66-64-73
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|67-71-76-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|73-67-78-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-65-70-68
|-17
|38.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
- Young has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.494 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.318
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.006
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.289
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.002
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.032
|0.494
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.318 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a 0.006 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.20% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 137 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
