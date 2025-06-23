PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Young of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Carson Young will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 in the 2025 Rocket Classic. Young's previous appearance in this tournament resulted in a missed cut in 2024.

    Latest odds for Young at the Rocket Classic.

    Young's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-69-1
    2023T5269-68-70-72-9

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 52nd at 9-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5269-68-71-66-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-67-71-74+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-66-64-73-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4067-71-76-76+213.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5473-67-78-73+311.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-65-70-68-1738.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 0.494 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3180.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.0060.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.289-0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0020.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0320.494

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.318 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a 0.006 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.20% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 137 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

