Cameron Champ betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Cameron Champ of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. Champ will look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has missed the cut in his last two appearances.
Champ's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2023
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|2022
|T20
|66-75-67-67
|-13
|2021
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|2020
|T12
|69-68-71-66
|-14
At the Rocket Classic
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Champ's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 12th at 14-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|62-66-71-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-70-68-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|68-68-73-64
|-15
|26.665
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged 0.837 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.587
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.079
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.182
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.845
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.172
|0.837
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.5 yards is among the longest on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ has sported a -0.079 mark. He has a 72.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.845 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he has been breaking par 24.65% of the time.
- Champ has accumulated 145 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking him 146th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.