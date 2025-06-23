Cam Davis betting profile: Rocket Classic
Cam Davis of Australia plays a shot from the bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Cam Davis returns to the Rocket Classic as the defending champion, having won the tournament in 2024 with a score of 18-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29 in the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Davis's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|2023
|T17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|2022
|T14
|68-73-65-67
|-15
|2021
|1
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|2020
|MC
|71-69
|-4
At the Rocket Classic
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-73-68-71
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|74-73-82-73
|+22
|7.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|66-74-70-72
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-70-72
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|69-67-72-71
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-66-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
Davis's recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -1.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.426
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.211
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.011
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.040
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.586
|-1.303
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.426 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a -0.211 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 61.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis is delivering a 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.44% of the time.
- Davis has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
