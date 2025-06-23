Byeong Hun An betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. The South Korean will look to improve on his recent performances in this tournament.
An's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2021
|76
|71-70-69-76
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In An's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|70-64-65-66
|-15
|91.667
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-81
|+11
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|74
|69-73-79-76
|+13
|5.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-71-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-74-68
|-5
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|74-68-63-73
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-71-70-71
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|70-67-72-71
|-4
|48.000
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- An has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.316
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.281
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.188
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.358
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.135
|-0.118
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.316 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.281 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 63.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An is delivering a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.42 percent of the time.
- An has accumulated 589 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.