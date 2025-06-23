Brice Garnett betting profile: Rocket Classic
Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Garnett missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
Garnett's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|2023
|T47
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2021
|MC
|75-69
|E
At the Rocket Classic
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 47th at 10-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|67-67-75-69
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|74-68-75-78
|+7
|4.900
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|58.714
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.005
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.359
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.169
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.335
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.150
|0.450
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.5 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a -0.359 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.20% of the time.
- Garnett has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 130th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
