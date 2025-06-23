Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Rocket Classic
Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. His recent performances at this event have been mixed, with his best finish coming in 2021.
Snedeker's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2021
|T38
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|2020
|MC
|73-69
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 38th at 9-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|75-73-74-65
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-65
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|73-71-70-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-69-67-67
|-17
|38.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-72-70
|-2
|3.800
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.354
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.374
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.039
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.760
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.008
|0.039
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker ranks 3rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.760.
- His Putts Per Round average of 27.87 ranks 6th on TOUR this season.
- Snedeker's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 62.87%, ranking 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Snedeker averages 284.9 yards, placing him 165th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 260 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
