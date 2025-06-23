PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. His recent performances at this event have been mixed, with his best finish coming in 2021.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Rocket Classic.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-70+1
    2023MC73-72+1
    2021T3870-71-71-67-9
    2020MC73-69-2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 38th at 9-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT775-73-74-65-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-65+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-70+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5773-71-70-73+35.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-69-67-67-1738.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open6670-70-72-70-23.800

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.354-0.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.3740.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.039-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7600.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.0080.039

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker ranks 3rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.760.
    • His Putts Per Round average of 27.87 ranks 6th on TOUR this season.
    • Snedeker's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 62.87%, ranking 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Snedeker averages 284.9 yards, placing him 165th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 260 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

