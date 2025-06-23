Braden Thornberry betting profile: Rocket Classic
Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Thornberry's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-71-73-74
|+6
|2.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Thornberry has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry has averaged -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.961
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.838
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.080
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.314
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.405
|-0.465
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.961 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.6 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry has a -0.838 mark. He has a 59.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thornberry has a 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.38.
- Thornberry has 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 186th on TOUR.
- He breaks par 19.16% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.01%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
