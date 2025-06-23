PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Braden Thornberry betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Braden Thornberry will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Thornberry at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Thornberry's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Thornberry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4170-70-70-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-71-73-74+62.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-70-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-73+3--

    Thornberry's recent performances

    • Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Thornberry has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thornberry has averaged -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.961-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.838-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0800.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3140.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.405-0.465

    Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thornberry has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.961 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.6 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry has a -0.838 mark. He has a 59.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thornberry has a 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.38.
    • Thornberry has 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 186th on TOUR.
    • He breaks par 19.16% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.01%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

