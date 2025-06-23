Ben Silverman betting profile: Rocket Classic
Ben Silverman of Canada lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman returns to the Rocket Classic after finishing tied for 17th in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Ben Silverman's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
At the Rocket Classic
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Ben Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-69-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Ben Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ben Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.159
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.429
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.200
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.081
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.307
|0.181
Ben Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 ranks 126th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Silverman sports a -0.429 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 78th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
- Silverman ranks 62nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.38% and 161st in Par Breakers at 18.80%.
- He has accumulated 98 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 166th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
