5H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of Canada lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman returns to the Rocket Classic after finishing tied for 17th in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Rocket Classic.

    Ben Silverman's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1767-70-67-72-12

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Ben Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-73-72+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-69-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--

    Ben Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Silverman has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged 0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ben Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.159-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.4290.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2000.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0810.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.3070.181

    Ben Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 ranks 126th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Silverman sports a -0.429 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 78th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
    • Silverman ranks 62nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.38% and 161st in Par Breakers at 18.80%.
    • He has accumulated 98 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 166th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

