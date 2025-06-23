PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin of the United States reacts after a birdie on the 18th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ben Martin of the United States reacts after a birdie on the 18th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin returns to the Rocket Classic, taking place at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. Martin's best finish at this event came in 2022 when he tied for 24th place.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Rocket Classic.

    Ben Martin's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-73E
    2022T2469-71-68-68-12
    2021MC75-71+2
    2020MC73-67-4

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Martin's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Martin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 12-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Ben Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-68-69-69-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT968-68-67-74-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5271-69-76-76+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4568-70-68-70-810.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC66-75-69-6--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5967-67-69-72-54.700

    Ben Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Martin has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ben Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.118-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1830.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.247-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0260.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.208-0.065

    Ben Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.183 this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation, Martin has hit 67.03% this season.
    • Martin's average Driving Distance stands at 296.1 yards for the 2025 season.
    • On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. His Putts Per Round average is 28.87.
    • Martin has accumulated 83 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 171st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

