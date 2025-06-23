Ben Martin betting profile: Rocket Classic
Ben Martin of the United States reacts after a birdie on the 18th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Ben Martin returns to the Rocket Classic, taking place at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. Martin's best finish at this event came in 2022 when he tied for 24th place.
Ben Martin's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2022
|T24
|69-71-68-68
|-12
|2021
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|2020
|MC
|73-67
|-4
At the Rocket Classic
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Martin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 12-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Ben Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|68-68-67-74
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|71-69-76-76
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|66-75-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T59
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|4.700
Ben Martin's recent performances
- Martin has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Martin has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ben Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.118
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.183
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.247
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.026
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.208
|-0.065
Ben Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.183 this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation, Martin has hit 67.03% this season.
- Martin's average Driving Distance stands at 296.1 yards for the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. His Putts Per Round average is 28.87.
- Martin has accumulated 83 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 171st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
