Ben Kohles betting profile: Rocket Classic
Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles returns to the Rocket Classic, having finished tied for 20th in his most recent appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Kohles' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|67-73-71-68
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|68-72-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 37th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
- Kohles has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.082
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.057
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.154
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.128
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.143
|0.040
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles ranks 23rd on TOUR with a 68.94% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sports a 0.057 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
- Kohles ranks 21st on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 14.27% this season.
- He has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 164th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
