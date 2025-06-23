PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles returns to the Rocket Classic, having finished tied for 20th in his most recent appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Rocket Classic.

    Kohles' recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2067-70-70-70-11
    2022MC74-73+3

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3767-73-71-68-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5268-69-69-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5968-72-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 37th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
    • Kohles has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged 0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.082-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0570.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.154-0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.128-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.1430.040

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles ranks 23rd on TOUR with a 68.94% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sports a 0.057 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
    • Kohles ranks 21st on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 14.27% this season.
    • He has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 164th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Odds Outlook: Morikawa favored in Detroit in search of elusive win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW