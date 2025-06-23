PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, taking place June 26-29. Griffin will look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9.6 million purse.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Rocket Classic.

    Griffin's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3167-71-71-70-9
    2023T3370-67-69-70-12

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1467-70-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1069-71-74-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday265-72-72-73-6400.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge166-63-68-71-12500.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-69-72-69-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4666-70-72-70-214.300
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-76-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1870-67-68-65-1041.167

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five three times, in the top 10 five times, and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.958 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 2.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2330.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3960.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1290.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2490.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0072.445

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.233 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.396 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin is delivering a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
    • Griffin currently ranks sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,158 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

