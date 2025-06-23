Ben Griffin betting profile: Rocket Classic
Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, taking place June 26-29. Griffin will look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9.6 million purse.
Griffin's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|2023
|T33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
At the Rocket Classic
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|65-72-72-73
|-6
|400.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-63-68-71
|-12
|500.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|66-70-72-70
|-2
|14.300
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-76-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|41.167
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five three times, in the top 10 five times, and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.958 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 2.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.233
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.396
|0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.129
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.249
|0.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.007
|2.445
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.233 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.396 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin is delivering a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
- Griffin currently ranks sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,158 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
