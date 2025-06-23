Austin Eckroat betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Austin Eckroat of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29 in the 2025 edition of the tournament. His previous appearances at this event have resulted in missed cuts, but he'll be looking to change that trend this year.
Eckroat's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-70
|0
|2021
|MC
|72-74
|+2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Eckroat has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this event in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at -18.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|62-71-71-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|57
|73-73-81-78
|+17
|9.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-67-72-68
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|72-70-77-72
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-72-72-68
|-1
|12.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|69-73-74-78
|+6
|7.875
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Travelers Championship, where he tied for 25th with a score of five-under.
- He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.192
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.013
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.391
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.174
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.361
|-0.618
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.192 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat is sporting a 0.013 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25.
- Eckroat has accumulated 293 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.