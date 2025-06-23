Anders Albertson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Anders Albertson of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Albertson missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
Albertson's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|-1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Albertson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Albertson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|64
|70-70-74-71
|+1
|2.613
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
Albertson's recent performances
- Albertson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
- Albertson has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson has averaged -0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.030
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.063
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.438
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.678
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.149
|-0.775
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
- Albertson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.030 this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 302.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Albertson is sporting a -0.063 mark this season. He has a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Albertson has delivered a -0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.26.
- Albertson has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 211th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
