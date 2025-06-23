Anders Albertson betting profile: Rocket Classic

Albertson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.

Albertson has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Albertson has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.