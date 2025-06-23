PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Anders Albertson betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Anders Albertson of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Anders Albertson returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Albertson missed the cut with a score of 1-under.

    Latest odds for Albertson at the Rocket Classic.

    Albertson's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-70-1

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Albertson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Albertson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6470-70-74-71+12.613
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-79+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--

    Albertson's recent performances

    • Albertson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
    • Albertson has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Albertson has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Albertson has averaged -0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.030-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.063-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.438-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.678-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.149-0.775

    Albertson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Albertson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.030 this season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 302.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Albertson is sporting a -0.063 mark this season. He has a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Albertson has delivered a -0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.26.
    • Albertson has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 211th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

