Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Rocket Classic
Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia returns to the Rocket Classic after a strong showing last year. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 looking to improve on his previous performance in the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Bhatia's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 17-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-70-68-74
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|70-69-80-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-66-69-74
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|63-70-71-74
|-2
|14.300
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|68-70-70-71
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|70-76-75-71
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.334 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.025
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.458
|0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.318
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.422
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.537
|0.334
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.458 (24th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.37% ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting this season, Bhatia sports a 0.422 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
- Bhatia has accumulated 811 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Bhatia has been breaking par 23.71% of the time, ranking 20th in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
