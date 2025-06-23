Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Rocket Classic

Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.

Bhatia has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.