PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia returns to the Rocket Classic after a strong showing last year. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 looking to improve on his previous performance in the 2025 Rocket Classic.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Rocket Classic.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T264-67-68-72-17
    2023MC73-69-2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-70-68-74+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-74+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1670-69-80-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-66-69-74-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4663-70-71-74-214.300
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4268-70-70-71-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4270-76-75-71+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.334 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.025-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4580.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.318-0.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4220.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5370.334

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.458 (24th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.37% ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting this season, Bhatia sports a 0.422 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
    • Bhatia has accumulated 811 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has been breaking par 23.71% of the time, ranking 20th in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 22, 2025

    TOUR mourns passing of Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW