PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. The Canadian golfer looks to improve upon his past performances in this event.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Rocket Classic.

    Svensson's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-72E
    2023T4071-67-71-68-11
    2022T2469-68-67-72-12

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 12-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-70-70-73E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-69-74-71-13.174
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2470-68-72-70-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-70-72-78+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6767-68-73-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.087-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0150.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.190-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.467-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.349-0.425

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.015 ranks 93rd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.78% ranks 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson has posted a 0.190 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43.
    • Svensson's Driving Distance average of 293.8 yards ranks 147th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 167th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Odds Outlook: Morikawa favored in Detroit in search of elusive win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW