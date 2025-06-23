Adam Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. The Canadian golfer looks to improve upon his past performances in this event.
Svensson's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|E
|2023
|T40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|2022
|T24
|69-68-67-72
|-12
At the Rocket Classic
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 12-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-70-70-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-69-74-71
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|70-68-72-70
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-70-72-78
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|67-68-73-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.087
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.015
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.190
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.467
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.349
|-0.425
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.015 ranks 93rd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.78% ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson has posted a 0.190 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43.
- Svensson's Driving Distance average of 293.8 yards ranks 147th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 167th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
