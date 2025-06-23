Adam Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic

Svensson's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.015 ranks 93rd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.78% ranks 50th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson has posted a 0.190 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR this season.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43.

Svensson's Driving Distance average of 293.8 yards ranks 147th on TOUR this season.