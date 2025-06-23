Adam Schenk betting profile: Rocket Classic

Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has sported a -0.126 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 61.23% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 20.49% of the time.