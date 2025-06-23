Adam Schenk betting profile: Rocket Classic
Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk returns to the Rocket Classic, where he tied for seventh in 2023. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29 in the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Schenk's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2023
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|2021
|T41
|72-66-72-70
|-8
|2020
|T30
|68-71-66-71
|-12
At the Rocket Classic
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished seventh at 20-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|71-72-76-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|68-68-69-72
|-3
|3.900
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-67-65-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.078
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.126
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.081
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.056
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.185
|-0.302
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has sported a -0.126 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 61.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 20.49% of the time.
- Schenk has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
