5H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk returns to the Rocket Classic, where he tied for seventh in 2023. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29 in the 2025 Rocket Classic.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Rocket Classic.

    Schenk's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71-1
    2023765-68-69-66-20
    2022MC69-73-2
    2021T4172-66-72-70-8
    2020T3068-71-66-71-12

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished seventh at 20-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5071-72-76-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT6568-68-69-72-33.900
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-75+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-67-65-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC73-75+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC80-74+12--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.078-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.126-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.081-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.056-0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.185-0.302

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has sported a -0.126 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 61.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 20.49% of the time.
    • Schenk has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 106th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

