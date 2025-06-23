Adam Hadwin betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Adam Hadwin of Canada watches his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin returns to the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second in 2023. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Hadwin's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T2
|66-68-63-67
|-24
|2022
|T37
|70-69-72-67
|-10
|2021
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|2020
|T4
|67-69-69-67
|-16
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 24-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-71-71-75
|+3
|8.813
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|76-73-72-78
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|71-69-72-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-74-68-68
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -1.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.251
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.371
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.100
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.111
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.634
|-1.130
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.251 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.371 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
- Hadwin has accumulated 243 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic
Presented by
The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length
Presented by