PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada watches his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Adam Hadwin of Canada watches his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin returns to the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second in 2023. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Rocket Classic.

    Hadwin's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T266-68-63-67-24
    2022T3770-69-72-67-10
    2021MC72-73+1
    2020T467-69-69-67-16

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 24-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-71-71-75+38.813
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2767-68-65-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5176-73-72-78+1111.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6071-69-72-69+18.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-74-68-68-27.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-66-67-71-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-77+2--

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -1.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.251-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.371-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.100-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.111-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.634-1.130

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.251 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.371 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
    • Hadwin has accumulated 243 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 112th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Odds Outlook: Morikawa favored in Detroit in search of elusive win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW