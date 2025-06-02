PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Yi Cao betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Yi Cao of the People's Republic of China plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 01, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Yi Cao of the People's Republic of China plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 01, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Yi Cao will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Cao's return to the tournament after missing the cut in his previous appearance.

    Latest odds for Cao at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Cao's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-72+4

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Cao's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Cao's recent performances

    • Cao has no top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
    • Cao has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cao has averaged -0.062 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cao's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.062

    Cao's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cao has averaged -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cao has averaged 0.177 in his past five starts.
    • Cao has posted an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Cao has averaged -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five events.
    • Cao has delivered an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cao as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

