Yi Cao betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Yi Cao of the People's Republic of China plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 01, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Yi Cao will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Cao's return to the tournament after missing the cut in his previous appearance.
Cao's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Cao's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Cao's recent performances
- Cao has no top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
- Cao has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cao has averaged -0.062 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cao's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.062
Cao's advanced stats and rankings
- Cao has averaged -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cao has averaged 0.177 in his past five starts.
- Cao has posted an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Cao has averaged -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five events.
- Cao has delivered an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cao as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.