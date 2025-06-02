PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for seventh in 2022 with a score of 10-under. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Clark at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Clark's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T763-70-68-69-10

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5678-71-77-75+1310.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5072-69-73-74+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-70-70+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2765-70-69-72-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4676-68-75-74+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT569-68-64-64-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D72E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2267-71-76-74E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3170-72-74-71-129.500

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.068-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.350-0.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2650.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.095-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.077-0.564

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.068 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.350 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 63.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 363 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

