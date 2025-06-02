Wyndham Clark betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.068 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.350 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 63.77% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.15% of the time.