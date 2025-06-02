Wyndham Clark betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for seventh in 2022 with a score of 10-under. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Clark's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T7
|63-70-68-69
|-10
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|78-71-77-75
|+13
|10.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|65-70-69-72
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|76-68-75-74
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|69-68-64-64
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|67-71-76-74
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T31
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|29.500
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged -0.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.068
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.350
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.265
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.095
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.077
|-0.564
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.068 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.350 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 63.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Clark has accumulated 363 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.