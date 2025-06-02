Will Gordon betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon has sported a 0.004 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 179th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.