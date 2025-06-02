Will Gordon betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Will Gordon is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open from June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). Gordon's last appearance at this event in 2023 resulted in a tie for 18th place.
Gordon's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T18
|68-74-69-68
|-9
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-72-66-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T69
|70-70-73-71
|E
|3.100
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|69-72-75-69
|-3
|87.500
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Gordon has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged 0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.124
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.004
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.186
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.352
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.411
|0.182
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon has sported a 0.004 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 179th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Gordon has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 135th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.