2H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open from June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). Gordon's last appearance at this event in 2023 resulted in a tie for 18th place.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Gordon's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1868-74-69-68-9

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-72-66-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC67-75E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6970-70-73-71E3.100
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT769-72-75-69-387.500

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Gordon has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged 0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1240.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0040.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.186-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.3520.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.4110.182

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon has sported a 0.004 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 179th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Gordon has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 135th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

