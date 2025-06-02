PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Will Chandler betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Chandler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Will Chandler will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Chandler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Chandler at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7672-68-74-73+72.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2764-69-71-72-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-68-75-72-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC79-67+6--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship6972-72-70-75+53.200
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6171-70-76-77+67.875
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-76+2--

    Chandler's recent performances

    • Chandler had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.072-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.871-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1680.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.032-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.743-0.193

    Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.072 ranks 122nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chandler has a -0.871 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 60.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chandler has a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 93rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.24% of the time.
    • Chandler has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 139th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

