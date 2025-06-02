Will Chandler betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Will Chandler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Will Chandler will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Chandler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Chandler's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|76
|72-68-74-73
|+7
|2.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|64-69-71-72
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-68-75-72
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-67
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|69
|72-72-70-75
|+5
|3.200
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|71-70-76-77
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.072
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.871
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.168
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.032
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.743
|-0.193
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.072 ranks 122nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chandler has a -0.871 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 60.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler has a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 93rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.24% of the time.
- Chandler has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
