Will Chandler betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Chandler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.072 ranks 122nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 133rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chandler has a -0.871 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 60.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Chandler has a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 93rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.24% of the time.