Wes Heffernan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Wes Heffernan returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. The Canadian golfer will look to improve upon his previous performance in this prestigious national championship.
Heffernan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|74-72
|+6
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Heffernan's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Heffernan's recent performances
- Heffernan has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Heffernan has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Heffernan has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Heffernan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.205
Heffernan's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are currently available for Heffernan.
All stats in this article are accurate for Heffernan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
