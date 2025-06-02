PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Wes Heffernan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Wes Heffernan returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. The Canadian golfer will look to improve upon his previous performance in this prestigious national championship.

    Latest odds for Heffernan at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Heffernan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC74-72+6

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Heffernan's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Heffernan's recent performances

    • Heffernan has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Heffernan has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Heffernan has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Heffernan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.205

    Heffernan's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats or rankings are currently available for Heffernan.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Heffernan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW