2H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He'll look to improve on his tie for 33rd place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Whaley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3368-69-69-70-4
    2023T7273-69-76-72+2
    2022T3572-69-67-69-3

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1169-69-69-67-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3772-66-70-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-66-67-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-70-66-73-1252.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1668-70-67-68-1526.665

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Whaley has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 0.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2100.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.3600.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.0370.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2520.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.0660.821

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley is sporting a -0.360 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 65.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.
    • Whaley ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.62% and has accumulated 252 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 100th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Sponsored by CDW