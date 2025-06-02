Vince Whaley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He'll look to improve on his tie for 33rd place finish in last year's tournament.
Whaley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|2023
|T72
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|2022
|T35
|72-69-67-69
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|69-69-69-67
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|72-66-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|26.665
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Whaley has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 0.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.210
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.360
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.037
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.252
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.066
|0.821
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley is sporting a -0.360 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 65.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.
- Whaley ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.62% and has accumulated 252 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 100th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
