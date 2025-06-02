Victor Perez betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Perez is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.276 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.217 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Perez is delivering a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.56% of the time.