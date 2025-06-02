PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Victor Perez betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez of France hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing third at 14-under in last year's tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8, 2025 for the 2025 edition of this event.

    Latest odds for Perez at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Perez's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024370-68-64-64-14

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Perez's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7570-67-73-76+62.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-66-70-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-69-73-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1866-69-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-70-73-69-336.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-68-66-70-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT7267-69-72-76E2.750

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Perez has an average of 0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2760.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2170.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.332-0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.077-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2380.038

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.276 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.217 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez is delivering a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
    • Perez has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 134th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

