Victor Perez betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Victor Perez of France hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Victor Perez returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing third at 14-under in last year's tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8, 2025 for the 2025 edition of this event.
Perez's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Perez's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 14-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|75
|70-67-73-76
|+6
|2.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-66-70
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-69-73
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|66-69-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-70-73-69
|-3
|36.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T72
|67-69-72-76
|E
|2.750
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Perez has an average of 0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.276
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.217
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.332
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.077
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.238
|0.038
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.276 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.217 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez is delivering a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
- Perez has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 134th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
