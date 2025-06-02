Trey Mullinax betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax returns to the RBC Canadian Open, which takes place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). Mullinax will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.
Mullinax's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|69
|70-71-74-71
|+6
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished 69th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-70-63-72
|-21
|15.542
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-66-67-74
|-7
|13.563
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|68-73-80-73
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-67
|+2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T32
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|22.875
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Mullinax has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged 0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.218
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.221
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.228
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.415
|0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.183
|0.328
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.221 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
- Mullinax has accumulated 161 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
