Trey Mullinax betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.221 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.