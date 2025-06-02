PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Trey Mullinax returns to the RBC Canadian Open, which takes place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). Mullinax will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Mullinax's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20226970-71-74-71+6

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished 69th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Mullinax's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2965-69-69-68-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-70-63-72-2115.542
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-66-67-74-713.563
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6168-73-80-73+67.875
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1670-67-68-68-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-67+2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-71E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3269-69-69-69-822.875

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • Mullinax has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Mullinax has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has averaged 0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2180.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.221-0.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.228-0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4150.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.1830.328

    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.221 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
    • Mullinax has accumulated 161 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 136th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

