Trevor Cone betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Trevor Cone returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. Cone's previous appearance at this tournament in 2023 resulted in a tie for 68th place.
Trevor Cone's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T68
|71-72-75-71
|+1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Cone's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Trevor Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-79
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-66-71-67
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|3.646
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-82
|+9
|--
Trevor Cone's recent performances
- Cone's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 52nd at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
- Cone has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged -0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Trevor Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.160
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.130
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.283
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.991
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-1.564
|-0.255
Trevor Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.160 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sports a -0.130 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 66.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone has delivered a -0.991 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 178th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.58% of the time.
- Cone has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 209th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
