Trevor Cone betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.160 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sports a -0.130 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 66.46% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cone has delivered a -0.991 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 178th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.58% of the time.