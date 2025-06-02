PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Trevor Cone betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Trevor Cone returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. Cone's previous appearance at this tournament in 2023 resulted in a tie for 68th place.

    Latest odds for Cone at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Trevor Cone's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6871-72-75-71+1

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Cone's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Trevor Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-79+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-66-71-67-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5468-70-72-68-103.646
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-75+4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-82+9--

    Trevor Cone's recent performances

    • Cone's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 52nd at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
    • Cone has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has averaged -0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Trevor Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.1600.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.1300.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.283-0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting177-0.991-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-1.564-0.255

    Trevor Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.160 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sports a -0.130 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 66.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cone has delivered a -0.991 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 178th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.58% of the time.
    • Cone has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 209th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW