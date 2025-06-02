PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tim Widing betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Tim Widing will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Widing's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Widing at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Widing's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Widing's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5269-66-76-70-34.512
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-70-63-72-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-77+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4572-67-69-69-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--

    Widing's recent performances

    • Widing's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 24th with a score of 20-under.
    • He has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Widing has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Widing's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.0160.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.127-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.347-0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.575-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.033-0.297

    Widing's advanced stats and rankings

    • Widing's average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 21st on TOUR this season.
    • He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.29%, ranking 135th on TOUR.
    • Widing's Putts Per Round average is 28.82, placing him 108th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 39th in Par Breakers with 23.02% of his holes resulting in scores under par.
    • Widing has accumulated 19 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 201st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

