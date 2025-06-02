Tim Widing betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Tim Widing will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Widing's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Widing's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Widing's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T52
|69-66-76-70
|-3
|4.512
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
Widing's recent performances
- Widing's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 24th with a score of 20-under.
- He has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Widing has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.016
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.127
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.347
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.575
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.033
|-0.297
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
- Widing's average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 21st on TOUR this season.
- He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.29%, ranking 135th on TOUR.
- Widing's Putts Per Round average is 28.82, placing him 108th on TOUR.
- He ranks 39th in Par Breakers with 23.02% of his holes resulting in scores under par.
- Widing has accumulated 19 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 201st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
