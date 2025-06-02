Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Olesen is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.477 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 67.53% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.