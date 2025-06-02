PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark watches his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark watches his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 27th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Olesen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2768-68-72-67-5

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-66-71-70E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-72-70E28.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT764-72-69-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-67-70-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3671-73-70-69-117.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4970-67-68-72-77.750

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 1.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3320.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4770.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1500.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0810.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0401.181

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.477 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 67.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Olesen has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 115th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW