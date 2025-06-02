Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark watches his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 27th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Olesen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|68-68-72-67
|-5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-66-71-70
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-72-70
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|64-72-69-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|71-73-70-69
|-1
|17.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|70-67-68-72
|-7
|7.750
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 1.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.332
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.477
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.150
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.081
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.040
|1.181
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.477 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 67.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Olesen has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 115th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
