3H AGO

Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Thomas Rosenmueller will compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open from June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Rosenmueller's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5266-69-71-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1266-71-70-71-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5970-65-70-74-92.987
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6871-67-74-70-23.125

    Rosenmueller's recent performances

    • Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Rosenmueller has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller has averaged -0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4130.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.038-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-0.481-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.665-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.771-0.190

    Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a -0.038 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 68.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
    • Rosenmueller has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 181st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

