Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Thomas Rosenmueller will compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open from June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|66-69-71-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|2.987
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|71-67-74-70
|-2
|3.125
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Rosenmueller has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged -0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.413
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.038
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.481
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.665
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.771
|-0.190
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a -0.038 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 68.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
- Rosenmueller has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 181st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.