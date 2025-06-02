Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a -0.038 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 68.41% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.59% of the time.