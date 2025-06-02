Thomas Detry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.115 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.47% of the time.