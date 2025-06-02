PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry of Belgium plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Detry at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Detry's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-74-73+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-69-73-68-530.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3273-65-69-70-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4769-67-67-71-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-71-72-67-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-68+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.
    • He has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.200-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.115-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.049-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.3760.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.413-0.046

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.115 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.47% of the time.
    • Detry has accumulated 968 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

