Thomas Detry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Thomas Detry of Belgium plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Detry's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-74-73
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|30.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|73-65-69-70
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|69-67-67-71
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-71-72-67
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
Detry's recent performances
- Detry's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.
- He has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.200
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.115
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.049
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.376
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.413
|-0.046
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.115 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.47% of the time.
- Detry has accumulated 968 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
