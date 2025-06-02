Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Pendrith is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.671 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith is sporting a 0.421 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pendrith is delivering a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.