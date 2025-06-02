PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious national championship.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Pendrith's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2169-69-66-69-7
    2023T6569-72-70-77E

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-73-70E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT569-70-72-68-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6566-70-76-71+37.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4273-71-67-68-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-75+8--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-65-70-65-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3869-70-73-75-122.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6710.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4210.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.222-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.252-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6180.468

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.671 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith is sporting a 0.421 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith is delivering a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
    • Pendrith has accumulated 888 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 29th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW