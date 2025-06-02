Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious national championship.
Pendrith's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|2023
|T65
|69-72-70-77
|E
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-73-70
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|69-70-72-68
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|65
|66-70-76-71
|+3
|7.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|73-71-67-68
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-65-70-65
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|69-70-73-75
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.671
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.421
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.222
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.252
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.618
|0.468
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.671 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith is sporting a 0.421 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith is delivering a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
- Pendrith has accumulated 888 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 29th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
