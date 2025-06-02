Taylor Moore betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.067 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.