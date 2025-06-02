PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States watches his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Moore's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Moore at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Moore's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7369-71-74-71+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-69-70-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2569-69-68-69-921.623
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-71+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3371-68-73-74-227.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4269-68-71-68-811.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3468-71-67-69-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT965-69-68-68-1475.000

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Moore has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged 0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.295-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0670.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4110.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.172-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4650.234

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.067 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
    • Moore has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

