Taylor Moore betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Taylor Moore of the United States watches his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Moore's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Moore's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-69-70-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T25
|69-69-68-69
|-9
|21.623
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|27.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-71-67-69
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T9
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|75.000
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Moore has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.295
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.067
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.411
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.172
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.465
|0.234
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.067 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
- Moore has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
