Taylor Dickson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Dickson's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-79
|+12
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|66-69-69-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-72-79-79
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Dickson has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has averaged -0.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.316
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.392
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.092
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.187
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.803
|-0.295
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sports a -0.392 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 60.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dickson has delivered a -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 174th by breaking par 18.47% of the time.
- Dickson has accumulated 130 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 146th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.